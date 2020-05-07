Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 832,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.5% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 422,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 326,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

