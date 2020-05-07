Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 11,845,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

