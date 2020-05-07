Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of MPB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $319,584. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

