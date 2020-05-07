Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.
Shares of MPB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88.
MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
In other news, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $319,584. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
