Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

MHK stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

