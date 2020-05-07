Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.
MHK stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06.
In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
