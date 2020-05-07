Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $167.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 564,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,823. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

