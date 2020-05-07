Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $167.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.93.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 564,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,823. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
