Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 6,223,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

