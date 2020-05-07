Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $675,692,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 7,816,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,351,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

