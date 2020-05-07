Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 72,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

