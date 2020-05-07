Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 17,094 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

Shares of MA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

