Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 155,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

