Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,927 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

TMO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.15. 1,215,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

