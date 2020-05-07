Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 35,331 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

