Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 36,005 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

