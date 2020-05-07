Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $135.11 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $135,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

