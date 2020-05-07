Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,119. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

