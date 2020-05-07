Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,604 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. 2,306,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

