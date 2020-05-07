Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $369,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.90. 1,163,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

