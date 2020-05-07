Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,603 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of LMT traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.52 and its 200 day moving average is $387.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

