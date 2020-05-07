Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 624 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $102,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.50. 1,906,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.60. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

