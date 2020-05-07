Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 95,471 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PGR traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. 2,545,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,706. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

