Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $70,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,583,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

