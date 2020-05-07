Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,836 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 55,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 3,701,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,255. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

