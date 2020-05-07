Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,044 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

