Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.79. 8,075,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

