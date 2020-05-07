Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Noble Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NBL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559,305. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

