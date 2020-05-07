Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.54. 778,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,538. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.