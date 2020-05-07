Oldfield Partners LLP Makes New Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,966,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,823,000. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 6.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 1.28% of National-Oilwell Varco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

