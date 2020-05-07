OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.21.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

