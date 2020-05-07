Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,636. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.87.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $75,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

