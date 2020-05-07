Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,150 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 15,197,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.