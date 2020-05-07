Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,019,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,665,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.