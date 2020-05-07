Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,739. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

