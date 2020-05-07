Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $171,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

USB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 9,640,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,626. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

