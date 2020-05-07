Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.44. 3,258,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

