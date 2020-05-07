Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.89. 9,959,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.93.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

