Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

