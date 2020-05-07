Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.