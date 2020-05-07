Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

