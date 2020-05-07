Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

