Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 364 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,989,000 after purchasing an additional 258,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.