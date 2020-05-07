Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 10,824,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

