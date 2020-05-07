Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 5.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

