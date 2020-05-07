Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 3.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,730. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

