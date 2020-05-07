Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 6.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

