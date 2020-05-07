Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

