Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 7,199,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

