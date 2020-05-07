Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,438. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

