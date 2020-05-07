Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 5.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $155,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

