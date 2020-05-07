Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,641. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,146. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Insiders acquired a total of 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.