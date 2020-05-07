Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,641. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $20,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

